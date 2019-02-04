Burst water pipeline in Karachi’s SITE repaired after 10 hours

A burst water pipeline in Karachi’s SITE area was finally repaired on Monday after 10 hours.

The pipeline burst in Haroonabad and for the first few hours the authorities kept passing the blame onto each other and refused to fix the leak. Residents of the area had to try and stop the leak by binding the pipe with thick cloth.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and SITE industrial authorities kept shifting the blame on each other, with the former saying it wasn’t its responsibility to repair the leak as the pipeline supplied water to factories.

The road around the pipeline was damaged due to the leak and gallons of water was wasted.

