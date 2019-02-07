Broadband connections are coming to North Waziristan, Bannu and Lakki Marwat soon

February 7, 2019

Photo: AFP

A contract was signed on Wednesday to bring broadband facilities to North Waziristan, Bannu and Lakki Marwat.

A Rs192 million contract was signed between Universal Service Fund and Jazz, read a statement released by the government.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was present at the contract signing ceremony.

Siddiqui said that ensuring access to broadband across the country is vital to digitalising Pakistan. The minister said that the project in North Waziristan will help bridge the digital divide and open up new horizons for the people of the area.

Socio-economic development is directly linked to provision of ICT services and the government aims to bring all parts of country on par with each other.

