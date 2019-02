A woman ran away after robbing her husband on their wedding night in Sargodha.

The 70-year-old man, Naeemur Rehman, has registered a case at the Ghulam Mustafa police station. He said that he fell unconscious after his wife gave him sleeping pills in a glass of milk.

The 28-year-old woman ran away with cash and jewellery, he said.

The police said that nikkahkhawan, witnesses and those who arranged the marriage have gone missing too.

Reporting by Naeemur Rehman.