Body found in Thatta creek believed to be man who went missing five days ago

A body found in the Hajam Do Creek, Keti Bandar, in Thatta is believed to be of a man who went missing in Karachi five days ago.

The police believe the body belongs to 44-year-old Faisal Salahuddin, who went missing from Karachi’s North Nazimabad five days earlier, according to his brother-in-law Aamir.

He was identified via the ID card found in his pocket. The police say more will be discovered once the postmortem examination is conducted. The body has been sent to Civil Hospital, Thatta.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.