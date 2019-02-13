Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hopeful for Pakistan’s future because of its youth

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an interactive session at the South Asia Institute at Harvard University on February 11.

Bilawal had a conversation on the topic, ‘Pakistan’s Youth and the Welfare State’. The talk was moderated by Mariam Chughtai from LUMS and Babar Ali of the Mittal Institute, Syed Ahsan Ali, an Assistant Professor at LUMS and Syed Maratib Ali of the School of Education, Pakistan were the panellists.

The late Asma Jahangir was paid homage at the start of the session.

This event was a collaboration between the Mittal Institute and the Harvard Pakistan Student Group.

On the same day, Bilawal also visited Boston University’s Pardee School for a conversation with faculty and students on a range of topics including Pakistan’s most recent general elections, foreign policy, and investment in the youth of Pakistan.

The discussion was moderated by Prof Adil Najam, the inaugural Dean of the Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University.

Bilawal said that despite the many challenges that Pakistan faces, he was hopeful about the country’s future, mostly because of its youth. He believed that even though Pakistan’s democracy was far from perfect and the 2018 elections were clouded by many irregularities, “the sensibility of the Pakistani people is fundamentally democratic.” He added, that this was the third consecutive change of government done through elections and it will now be very difficult to “put the democratic momentum into reverse gear.”

He also discussed the current state of the Pakistan People’s Party, the future he sees for the party and the fulfillment and drive he gets from carrying on the political legacy of his family.

