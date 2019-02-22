Bilawal Bhutto, Malala Yousafzai meet at a session of the Oxford University’s debating society

February 22, 2019

Photo: Courtesy Majid Agha/ Twitter

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai while attending an interactive session at the Oxford Union on February 21. 

Oxford Union is a debating society in the city of Oxford, England, whose membership is drawn primarily from the University of Oxford.

At the session, Bilawal talked about following his late mother’s footsteps and giving the people of Kashmir the right to choose in wake of the Pulwama attack.

“My mother always dreamt of a more inclusive and progressive Pakistan. Her message, her legacy will live on…I find it fulling to know that I am working towards my mother’s unfulfilled dream. It gives meaning and direction to my life,” said Bilawal.

Photo: Courtesy Oxford Union/ Twitter

He talked about the Kashmir issue saying that despite compelling arguments for connectivity, Pakistan and India remain bitter enemies defined by old wars and new fault lines of mistrust.

“We, in South Asia, are busy entrenching ourselves in the language of hate while issues of terrorism, climate change, inequality and technological disruption loom over us. We are fighting 21st century battles with 20th century tools,” said Bilawal in a tweet.

Related: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hopeful for Pakistan’s future because of its youth

On February 11, he attended an interactive session at the South Asia Institute at Harvard University. Bilawal had a conversation on the topic, ‘Pakistan’s Youth and the Welfare State’.

On the same day, Bilawal also visited Boston University’s Pardee School for a conversation with faculty and students on a range of topics including Pakistan’s most recent general elections, foreign policy, and investment in the youth of Pakistan.

Bilawal said that despite the many challenges that Pakistan faces, he was hopeful about the country’s future, mostly because of its youth.

