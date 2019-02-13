Being punished for siding with Sharif brothers, says Kamran Michael

February 12, 2019

Kamran Michael, the former federal minister for ports and shipping who was arrested last week over alleged misuse of authority, has said that he is being punished for siding with former PM Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

The former PML-N senator is accused of hiring his ‘favoured’ people in the Karachi Port Trust against the rules and regulations.

Michael was presented before an accountability court on Tuesday. The NAB had sought the former minister’s physical remand on the charges of illegal allotment of residential plots in the KPT cooperative housing society.

However, the court refused to grant NAB his physical remand and told the investigating officer to produce him in the accountability court where the other corruption reference against is being heard.

