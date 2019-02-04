Balochistan parties observe strike over Arman Loni

Balochistan political parties observed a strike against the alleged extra-judicial murder of Pashtun leader Arman Loni in Loralai on Monday.

An all-party conference held on Sunday condemned the killing and announced the strike. Loni was killed during a sit-in in Loralai on Saturday.

Loni’s family maintained that he was beaten to death.

MNA Mohsin Dawar from North Waziristan said they have submitted an application to register an FIR for Loni’s murder. Mr Dawar said that they have nominated ASP Atta-ur-Rehman Tareen as the “principal accused”. The Quetta SSP Operations said, however, that there were no signs of violence or injuries on the deceased’s body.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted that he condemned Loni’s “brutal killing” in Loralai and he demanded an independent and transparent inquiry.

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal has taken notice and directed officials to submit a report within 48 hours.