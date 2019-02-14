Awful discovery: Sindh Food Authority arrests factory owner for using offal to make cooking oil

Follow SAMAA English on

The oil was prepared along the banks of the Malir River after crushing the bones of animals and burning the offal.The food authority officials said this was one of the biggest factories producing substandard oil in the city. A large quantity of oil, offal and other animal waste was seized by the team.According to a recent report by SAMAA TV correspondent Ahmer Rehman, over 10,000 litres of substandard oil is made in Karachi every day. It is then supplied to small eateries or used to make soap.Chicken feet, fish guts and animal fat was used in the process and the end result was oil sold for a quarter the price of regular cooking oil, the report had stated.