Awful discovery: Sindh Food Authority arrests factory owner for using offal to make cooking oil

February 14, 2019




The owner of a factory extracting oil from offal (entrails and interal organs of an animal) was arrested during a raid on Thursday in Karachi by the Sindh Food Authority.

The oil was prepared along the banks of the Malir River after crushing the bones of animals and burning the offal.

The food authority officials said this was one of the biggest factories producing substandard oil in the city. A large quantity of oil, offal and other animal waste was seized by the team.

Related: Over 10,000 litres of substandard (and possibly cancer causing) oil is made in Karachi every day

According to a recent report by SAMAA TV correspondent Ahmer Rehman, over 10,000 litres of substandard oil is made in Karachi every day. It is then supplied to small eateries or used to make soap.

Chicken feet, fish guts and animal fat was used in the process and the end result was oil sold for a quarter the price of regular cooking oil, the report had stated.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

PESCO distances itself after five people die in a fire caused by a faulty wire in Kohat

February 14, 2019 1:24 pm

Weather report: Rain and hail expected across the country, snow in the hilly areas

February 14, 2019 11:05 am

Government goes green, installs solar panels at zoological survey building

February 13, 2019 7:08 pm

PSL4 to symbolise cancer awareness days

February 13, 2019 3:32 pm

Case registered against #FixIt’s Alamgir Khan for throwing sewerage water outside CM House in Karachi

February 13, 2019 3:17 pm

Watch: CCTV footage captures Karachi locking-breaking group making a quick getaway in a Corolla

February 13, 2019 2:52 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.