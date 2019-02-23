Authorities still unclear who fired the bullet that killed a medical student near Karachi’s Anda Morr

A medical student died Friday night after being shot during an attempted robbery near Anda Morr in North Karachi.
The student, identified as Nimra, died during treatment at Jinnah hospital. According to the post-mortem report, the cause of death was a bullet wound to the head but it isn't clear who fired the bullet.
Her family says the bullet that hit her was fired by the police but the police say it was fired by a robber. The authorities say there was a firefight with the dacoits in which one was killed and another was arrested in an injured condition.
The post-mortem report confirms that the bullet that hit Nimra was fired by a small handgun.
Muhammad Zaki Khan, the girl’s maternal uncle, said that from the evidence and what people are saying, it is clear that the police fired the bullet. He said if this was the case -- the police firing their weapons at random without seeing who is around and who their bullets are hitting -- it should be clear.
Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao says they will find out who fired the bullet that killed Nimra. He told the media an impartial investigation will be conducted and the findings will be shared with the public. We are waiting for the final post-mortem report and the forensic evidence from the crime scene, which we will examine along with the rounds collected from the scene, he said.
