ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrant for KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai

An anti-terrorism court issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai for being absent at court hearings in cases relating to the attacks on Pakistan Television and Parliament House in 2014.

The court ordered that Yousafzai be arrested and presented before it at the next hearing.

Non-bailable arrest warrants for 26 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were also issued.

The court also approved requests for exemption from hearings filed by PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jehangir Tareen, Asad Umar and Shafqat Mehmood.

It will hear arguments on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s acquittal pleas in the cases at the next hearing on March 28.

