Asif Ali Zardari wants court to stop FIA from conducting ‘parallel investigation’ into fake accounts case

February 15, 2019

Asif Ali Zardari wants FIA to stop conducting its “parallel investigation” in the fake accounts case.  

He filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The court ordered NAB to investigate the fake accounts case against many PPP leaders, including Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif Zardari, Murad Ali Shah, and top businessmen.

The court sent the case to NAB in its January 7 verdict. However, FIA is still investigating it too. The court had ordered the agency to help aid and not continue its own investigation, the petition says. Two institutions investigating the same case is a violation of the law, it adds.

The move comes after FIA summoned Abu Bakar Zardari, the legal adviser of the Zardari Group, on February 12 to ask him about bank transactions.

The PPP co-chairperson has already filed a review petition against the court’s decision to hand over the case to NAB.

