Asad Umar to head cabinet’s committee on energy





Prime Minister Imran Khan re-constituted the federal cabinet’s committee on energy on Friday. A notification in this regard has been issued.

Federal Minister for Petroleum and National Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan has been replaced as the chairperson of the committee, the notification said.

Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar will head the energy committee and Ghulam will work as its member.

Other members of the committee include ministers of power, planning and railways, the notification said. Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile Industry, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood will also be part of the committee.

Related: Six working groups set up during NFC session to make recommendations for new distribution formula

Separately, another committee on Punjab Religious Tourism has been formed by the Punjab government. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will chair it.

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, Finance Minister Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Tourism Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz will work as its members.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Punjab Minister for Auqaf Sahibzada Saeed ul Hassan Shah have also been nominated as the committee’s members.

The committee has been tasked to oversee the Kartarpur Corridor’s affairs. It will ensure the transparency in potential foreign investment in the corridor and will take steps to implement it smoothly.

Related: Our army, govt and politicians are on the same page — we want progress, says PM Imran Khan

The committee is designated to facilitate the foreign investors interested in the Kartarpur Corridor.

On November 28 last year, PM Khan laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpur corridor. The 4km-long corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor will provide Indian Sikh pilgrims visa-free access to the shrine.