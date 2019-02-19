Artist Naiza Khan to make Pakistan’s debut at 2019 Venice Biennale in May

Artist Naiza Khan will be representing Pakistan in its first-ever participation at the Venice Biennale this year.

The biennale is scheduled to take place between May 11 and November 24.

According to an article published by The Art Newspaper, Khan, who was trained in the UK and is based between London and Karachi, produces paintings, drawings and mixed-media pieces that examine how specific places in Pakistan are evolving, within the context of wider issues affecting the Global South.

She will be exhibiting her work, ‘Manora Field Notes’, at the biennale. It explores contemporary life on Manora Island in Karachi and will be curated by Zahra Khan.

Related: 12 Pakistanis selected for the UK Alumni Awards by the British Council

Organised by Foundation Art Divvy, the pavilion at the Venice Biennale is supported by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

Her work has been widely exhibited internationally, at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in 2016, the Colombo Art Biennale also in 2016 and the Shanghai Biennale in 2012. A number of exhibitions featuring her work have also been held in New York, Italy, UAE, Spain and Cairo.