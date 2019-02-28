Armed forces put on high alert along the LoC, says Pakistan Army

The ground forces deployed at the Line of Control have been put on high alert, said the Pakistan Army’s public affairs wing on Thursday.

Due to the prevailing situation at the LoC, troops are on high alert with all required safeguards along the eastern border in place to thwart any Indian aggression, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on its official website today.

“PAF and PN continue to stay fully alert,” the ISPR statement said. “During the last 48 hours Indian troops resorted to increased ceasefire violations in Kotli, Khuiratta and Tatta Pani sectors along the LoC. The Pakistan Army troops are responding effectively.”

There are reports regarding casualties of the Indian forces and damage to their posts, it said. At least four citizens martyred and two others sustained wounds in the deliberate firing by the Indian forces on civilians. The ISPR statement says the Pakistan armed forces are in a state of readiness for all eventualities.

Masses are advised to stay mindful about rumour mills and responsible in the use of social media, it stated.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the joint sitting of the parliament this evening and announced to set free the Indian pilot captured yesterday as part of efforts to de-escalate the tensions between the two nations.

