Anti-polio campaign launched across Pakistan





The government has launched a countrywide immunisation campaign with the aim to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuh inaugurated the special OPV/IPV campaign in Sindh on Monday.

Dear parents, please watch the following video to inform yourself about the IPV vaccine and it’s benefits for your child. Let’s build immunity together! https://t.co/mAsojicIGb — Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar (@drsafdar64) February 18, 2019

In Punjab, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to children at the Government Central Model School, Rattigan Road, Lahore. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid administered OPV to a child in Lahore as part of the ongoing campaign.

At least 13.2 million children under five years of age will be vaccinated during the drive.

The anti-polio drive is under way in Karachi, Peshawar, Qila Abdullah, and Pishin, said Rana Muhammad Safdar, the coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication. “At least 90,000 vaccinators are taking part in the national campaign.”