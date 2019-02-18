Anti-polio campaign launched across Pakistan

February 18, 2019


The government has launched a countrywide immunisation campaign with the aim to eradicate polio from Pakistan. 

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuh inaugurated the special OPV/IPV campaign in Sindh on Monday.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to children at the Government Central Model School, Rattigan Road, Lahore. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid administered OPV to a child in Lahore as part of the ongoing campaign.

At least 13.2 million children under five years of age will be vaccinated during the drive.

The anti-polio drive is under way in Karachi, Peshawar, Qila Abdullah, and Pishin, said Rana Muhammad Safdar, the coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication. “At least 90,000 vaccinators are taking part in the national campaign.”

 

 
 
 

