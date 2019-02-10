Men open fire during an anti-encroachment drive in Islamabad

February 10, 2019
Men opened fire during an anti-encroachment drive in Islamabad on Sunday.  

The police said that firing was started by members of a land mafia. Four suspects have been arrested and shifted to the Bhara Kahu police station.

The Capital Development Authority started its operation against ‘illegally’ constructed buildings in Millpur Zone-III. A bulldozer was brought to the site too. The operation was temporarily halted after the firing.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said that members of a land mafia opened fire on the CDA’s team. He remarked that the operation will continue on February 11, Monday.

Five shops have been razed in Zone III.
 
 
 

