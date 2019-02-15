An 11-member gang was hired to kill Ali Raza Abidi on political grounds: suspects tell Karachi police

February 15, 2019

Former MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi was killed on political grounds, indicated suspects arrested in the case during interrogation.

The Karachi police arrested five suspects from Lyari and during interrogation these men indicated that Abidi’s murder was politically motivated.

An 11-member team of gangsters from Lyari were involved in the murder, said the suspects. They said they were paid to kill the former parliamentarian.

A skilled motorcyclist and shooter were assigned to kill him but before the murder, eight people were on surveillance duty.

The two main suspects involved in the murder have fled the country, said the suspects.

Abidi was shot dead on December 25, 2018 outside his house in Karachi’s Defence Phase V.

