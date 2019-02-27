Airports across the country shut down as Pakistani airspace closes

February 27, 2019
, and

Airports across Pakistan have been shut down as an emergency has been declared in Pakistani airspace.

The airports in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, Multan, Peshawar and other cities have all been shut down.

Flight operations have been suspended and security officials have issued a high alert.

The Karachi airport has been closed. Only people picking up passengers are allowed to walk into the airport and stand by the gate. No vehicles are being allowed in.

Pakistan Air Force shoots down two Indian fighter jets: two pilots arrested

The move comes soon after Pakistan shot down two Indian fighter jets for violating Pakistani airspace. Two pilots have been arrested.

FlightRadar reported that international flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights are returning to their origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing.

The airport closure is reportedly till midnight on February 28.

