After the rain: Woman, three-month-old daughter die in Lodhran roof collapse

A woman and her daughter died after the roof of their house collapsed in Lodhran’s Basti Sardarwala on Friday.

Rescue officials said the roof had rotted due to the heavy rain from a day earlier.

The woman, Samina Bibi, and her three-month-old daughter were crushed to death when the roof fell. A six-year-old boy was injured in the incident. He was admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

Seven people were killed and 10 injured in roof collapses in various areas of Punjab after rain lashed the province Wednesday night.

The roof of a house on Multan’s Budhla Road collapsed due to the rain, killing a woman and her three children. Another two people were also injured in the collapse and were taken to the hospital, according to rescue officials.

In Dera Ghazi Khan’s Jhok Utra, heavy rainfall caused another roof to collapse. One person died and six people were injured. In the Rojhan tehsil of Rajanpur another roof collapsed claimed two lives. A man and his wife were killed in the collapse while another couple was critically injured. It rained across Punjab, causing temperatures to drop in several areas.

Reported by our correspondent Rana Shakir

