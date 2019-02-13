Afghan Taliban were not involved in my kidnapping, says Ali Raza Gilani

February 13, 2019

 

Ali Haider Gilani, waves as he arrives home in Lahore on May 11, 2016. Photo: AFP

Ali Raza Gilani, the son of former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani, said that the Afghan Taliban were not involved in his kidnapping. 

He said that he was kidnapped by six terrorists of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. “The Afghan Taliban are pursuing a different agenda,” he said in an interview with SAMAA TV on Wednesday.

Gilani was found during a counter-terror operation in eastern Afghanistan in 2016 three years after he was kidnapped from Multan. During the three years, I was kept in Faisalabad for two months, then taken to Waziristan and after that to Afghanistan, he said. “I was kidnapped because I was the former PM’s son. During his tenure, Swat and South Waziristan operations were held and Osama Bin Laden was shot dead too,” he remarked.

“Those three years have made me stronger. They [the terrorists] wanted to break me and I didn’t,” Gilani said.

He remarked that India is funding the operations of the TTP. RAW has been funding them through different ways and giving them weapons,” he added.

‘CTD should be careful while using my name’

On January 19, CTD Sahiwal shot down four people, Khalil, his wife Nabila and 13-year-old daughter Areeba and friend Zeeshan, after accusing them of being involved in terror activities. They said that Zeeshan was helping terrorists who kidnapped Gilani and killed an ISI officer.

The CTD received a lot of backlash over the alleged fake encounter. The deceased’s family have demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the case.

“The Sahiwal episode was very sad,” said Gilani. It was CTD’s own operation. “I don’t know if those terrorists were involved in my kidnapping or not. I have nothing to do with it,” he said.

He remarked that the CTD should be careful while using his name.

South Punjab

The people of South Punjab feel that a viceroy is coming in June in the form of a chief secretary. “He will rule us like how a viceroy ruled India,” he remarked.

He said that people should be blinded to the fact that ‘Takht-e-Lahore’ will still make the decisions.

