Accountability court indicts Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiyana Iqbal Housing case

A Lahore accountability court has indicted Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and several others in the Ashiyana Iqbal Housing case.
During the hearing on Monday morning, Shehbaz had requested the court not to indict him just yet as he had health-related issues to resolve. However, Judge Syed Najamul Hassan framed the charges against him.
The court has asked for records in the case as well. It was presented with a list of 86 witnesses, who have been summoned on the next hearing.
Related: Shehbaz Sharif granted bail in three NAB cases by the Lahore High Court
Shehbaz, the former Punjab chief minister, argued that cancelling the contract for the Ashiyana Iqbal Housing scheme was his duty after the bank guarantee of Latif and Sons turned out to be fake. However, the judge asked him to present these arguments in his defence later.
Shehbaz swore in court that the charges against him were lies and will be contesting the charges.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.