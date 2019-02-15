Accountability court extends PTI leader Aleem Khan’s remand by 10 days

A Lahore accountability court has remanded PTI MPA Aleem Khan’s into NAB’s custody for another 10 days.

During the hearing of a case regarding his assets beyond his known means of income and offshore company on Friday, the judge asked what investigation had been done during the remand so far. NAB replied that 31 people had been summoned and seven had recorded their statements in the case.

The NAB prosecutor informed the court that Khan has been unable to account for Rs150 million. In 2003, Rs70 million was used to purchase property, NAB contended, questioning where the money came from.

He has been unable to answer this, said NAB. It has also accused Khan of not showing the actual value of his assets. Hearing this, the judge asked whether all these assets had been declared.

In this period, his assets increased exponentially, the bureau said.

However, Khan’s lawyer rejected the allegations leveled against his client by NAB. He said NAB is lying in court. It seems to have forgotten the period from 2007 to 2017, he said.

Related: ‘After Aleem Khan’s arrest, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is next’

His name is not in the Panama Papers and he declared all his assets, argued the lawyer.

The NAB prosecutor said in 2003 Khan was elected as an MPA and in 2007 he was made a minister. Around Rs900 million was sent to Dubai to purchase assets during this time, he said, adding that Khan is unable to provide a money trail for this amount.

Then Rs150million was transferred to his parents’ account from abroad, of which Khan says Rs570 million was inherited from his mother, said the prosecutor. In 2017, it became Rs871 million and in 2003 it was Rs130 million, the bureau said.

Khan told the bureau that this money was sent abroad to avoid paying taxes on it and was used to purchase assets in Britain and Dubai.

His lawyer said NAB was creating a case so it could run on TV. We have presented all the details to NAB, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.