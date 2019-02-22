Abbottabad ATC acquits 15 people for burning a 16-year-old alive three years ago

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Abbottabad has acquitted all 15 suspects involved in the murder of a 16-year-old girl three years ago for lack of evidence.

A jirga ordered the young woman to be burned alive in a car for helping her friend elope.

There was insufficient evidence to convict the 15 suspects who had been arrested in the case. The young woman identified as Ambreen was burnt alive on April 29, 2016 in a car, said the police.

The woman’s father has said he will appeal this decision in a higher court.

