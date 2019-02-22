Abbottabad ATC acquits 15 people for burning a 16-year-old alive three years ago

February 22, 2019

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Abbottabad has acquitted all 15 suspects involved in the murder of a 16-year-old girl three years ago for lack of evidence.

A jirga ordered the young woman to be burned alive in a car for helping her friend elope.

There was insufficient evidence to convict the 15 suspects who had been arrested in the case. The young woman identified as Ambreen was burnt alive on April 29, 2016 in a car, said the police.

The woman’s father has said he will appeal this decision in a higher court.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Man shoots his sister and niece dead over a property dispute in Lahore’s Factory Area

February 17, 2019 10:46 am

Gujrat court acquits suspects in the Sana Cheema murder case

February 15, 2019 2:26 pm

An 11-member gang was hired to kill Ali Raza Abidi on political grounds: suspects tell Karachi police

February 15, 2019 12:38 pm

Supreme Court rejects man’s appeal against his double murder conviction

February 15, 2019 11:16 am

Lahore police arrest a man suspected of killing his pregnant wife ‘after finding out she was having a girl’

February 11, 2019 10:07 pm

Rawalpindi police searching for couple wanted for the murder of the man’s father

February 11, 2019 10:28 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.