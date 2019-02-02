Aasia Bibi’s lawyer seeks European nationality after threats

Saif-ul-Mulook, the lawyer of Aasia Bibi, is himself seeking protection from European governments, his French lawyer told AFP.

He has been targeted by death threats since the acquittal of his client Aasia Bibi, a labourer from Punjab on death row since 2010.

“He is hoping that people will take into account his heroic actions in defending Ms Bibi, given the current circumstances in Pakistan, which led him to exchange his freedom for hers,” Mulook’s lawyer Francois Zimeray said.

“He does not want to seek asylum, but rather to ask for European nationality,” Zimeray said.

Mulook fled to the Netherlands last November after violent protests erupted over the Pakistani Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Aasia Bibi’s death sentence.

He returned to Islamabad on January 26 to defend Aasia Bibi as she faced another appeal of the Supreme Court’s decision, which was rejected on Tuesday.

Aasia Bibi, who is in protective custody, is expected to leave Pakistan as well to seek asylum in a North American or European country, and unconfirmed reports have said her children are already in Canada.

The country’s foreign ministry confirmed Thursday that Aasia Bibi was free to leave the country.

Religious groups have said “they would kill her despite the judgment of the Supreme Court,” Mulook said after the court’s decision Tuesday. “Therefore, I think she should leave the country.”