A school named after Malala Yousufzai in Karachi is losing its land to encroachments

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.

Shops are being constructed on part of the Malala Yousufzai Government Girls Secondary School, which is located on Mission Road near Karachi’s Civil Hospital.When asked about the development, the administration said a canteen is being constructed.However, a senior clerk at the school said they can’t do anything about it. If we say anything, we will be transferred immediately, said the clerk.The Karachi Director of Schools Hamid Karim said allocating school land for commercial purposes is illegal. We will investigate this, he assured SAMAA TV.There are 321 students enrolled at the school, which was named after Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai on February 6, 2012, during the tenure of former education minister Pir Mazharul Haq.