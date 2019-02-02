A school named after Malala Yousufzai in Karachi is losing its land to encroachments

February 2, 2019




There may be an education emergency in Sindh but that doesn’t mean schools are safe. In fact, one school in Karachi is losing land to shops.

Shops are being constructed on part of the Malala Yousufzai Government Girls Secondary School, which is located on Mission Road near Karachi’s Civil Hospital.

When asked about the development, the administration said a canteen is being constructed.

Related: Karachi schools given final notice to relocate from residential areas

However, a senior clerk at the school said they can’t do anything about it. If we say anything, we will be transferred immediately, said the clerk.

The Karachi Director of Schools Hamid Karim said allocating school land for commercial purposes is illegal. We will investigate this, he assured SAMAA TV.

There are 321 students enrolled at the school, which was named after Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai on February 6, 2012, during the tenure of former education minister Pir Mazharul Haq.

