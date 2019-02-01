A riyasat-e-Madina doesn’t mean people get to perform Hajj for free, says religious affairs minister

Follow SAMAA English on

A Riyasat-e-Madina means creating a welfare state and ensuring people's fundamental needs are met, he explained.Speaking to the media at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University in Peshawar on Friday, the minister said his ministry wanted to grant Hajj subsidies but the prime minister and cabinet did not heed their suggestion.According to Qadri, cabinet members said Hajj is not mandatory for people who cannot afford it, so subsidies should instead be granted in the sectors of health, education and other welfare works.The rich and poor were both benefitting from the Hajj subsidy, argued the cabinet. Every year is the most expensive Hajj in history and only the rich can go, they said.The ones who have money will go for Hajj, said Qadri. Those for whom Hajj is mandatory (the rich) shouldn't be performing it on the state's money, he said.The federal minister said that the federal cabinet will also hold a meeting in the tribal areas, like the KP cabinet did.