A riyasat-e-Madina doesn’t mean people get to perform Hajj for free, says religious affairs minister

February 1, 2019




Federal Minister of Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has said that a riyasat-e-Madina (Madina-like state) doesn’t mean people will get to perform Hajj for free.

A Riyasat-e-Madina means creating a welfare state and ensuring people's fundamental needs are met, he explained.

Speaking to the media at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University in Peshawar on Friday, the minister said his ministry wanted to grant Hajj subsidies but the prime minister and cabinet did not heed their suggestion.

According to Qadri, cabinet members said Hajj is not mandatory for people who cannot afford it, so subsidies should instead be granted in the sectors of health, education and other welfare works.

Related: Senator calls lack of government Hajj subsidy a ‘drone attack’ on pilgrims

The rich and poor were both benefitting from the Hajj subsidy, argued the cabinet. Every year is the most expensive Hajj in history and only the rich can go, they said.

The ones who have money will go for Hajj, said Qadri. Those for whom Hajj is mandatory (the rich) shouldn't be performing it on the state's money, he said.

The federal minister said that the federal cabinet will also hold a meeting in the tribal areas, like the KP cabinet did.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Senator calls lack of government Hajj subsidy a ‘drone attack’ on pilgrims

February 1, 2019 12:29 pm

Sindh does away with 100-year-old penal Prison Act, approves new draft law

January 21, 2019 9:53 pm

Cabinet turns down request to remove 20 of the 172 names off the no-fly list

January 10, 2019 5:20 pm

Fake account alert! The religious affairs minister has not been tweeting against the Aasia Bibi verdict

November 1, 2018 3:34 pm

Ministers aren’t allowed to leave Islamabad when Parliament is in session

October 28, 2018 3:23 pm

Today’s outlook: Federal cabinet ponders the ECL, Nawaz Sharif heads to court again

October 11, 2018 8:36 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Farooq Baloch
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.