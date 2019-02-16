A 13-year-old Pakistani student is off to NASA for a one week internship

February 16, 2019




Another Pakistani student has made the nation proud.

Raadeyah Aamir, 13, has been selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) for a one-week internship.

She is a student of class eight at the British Overseas School, Karachi. Aamir is among a group of 26 students selected for NASA's Kennedy Space Centre's one week programme. She was selected for the programme after her outstanding academic performance and keen interest in aerospace.

Through the internship, she will be able to get training as the next generation of space explorers in the Astronaut Training Experience, land walk and drive on Mars through virtual and motion simulation, and conduct a spacewalk in a microgravity experience.

The group will depart for Florida today (Saturday).

