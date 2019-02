An earthquake was reported on Saturday with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake had a depth of 80 kilometres. It originated in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

Tremors were felt in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Nowshera, Charsadda, Abbottabad and Mardan — Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Azad Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, a minor tremor was also reported in Karachi.

