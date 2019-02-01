48kg of charas seized from a taxi in Karachi

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.

The suspect had hidden the drugs inside his taxi, said the police.City SSP said that drugs were brought to Karachi in a truck from Peshawar.On January 31, the Airport Security Force arrested a passenger who was trying to smuggle drugs to Qatar at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport. The drugs were hidden inside pomegranates and oranges. The ASF recovered around 3 kilogrammes of chars from his possession.