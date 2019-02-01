48kg of charas seized from a taxi in Karachi

The Docks police arrested a man for carrying 48 kilogrammes of charas in Karachi early Friday morning.

The suspect had hidden the drugs inside his taxi, said the police.

City SSP said that drugs were brought to Karachi in a truck from Peshawar.

Related: Peshawar passenger caught smuggling drugs to Qatar hidden in pomegranates and oranges

On January 31, the Airport Security Force arrested a passenger who was trying to smuggle drugs to Qatar at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport. The drugs were hidden inside pomegranates and oranges. The ASF recovered around 3 kilogrammes of chars from his possession.

 

