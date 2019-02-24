24 hours of rain: Teacher killed after school roof collapses in Gujranwala

A teacher was killed in Gujranwala after a school roof collapsed Thursday morning.
It has been raining for a continuous 24 hours in the city. Due to the continued heavy rain, the already structurally weak roof over the principal's office in the Government Elementary School, Aroop collapsed.
In the office at the time of the collapse were teacher Shakila Wajid and the principal Gulzar Awan. Thirty-five-year-old Wajid was killed right away while Awan was injured.
There were no students in the room at the time, but school was in session. There are around 200 to 250 students at the school.
Wajid was in the office to have her attendance marked.
The district government and education department are conducting an inquiry to see whether the roof was already structurally unsound and whether it had been reported and not addressed.
