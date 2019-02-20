20 BRT buses arrive in Peshawar

The first lot of buses for the bus rapid transit arrived in Peshawar on Wednesday.

The buses were transported from China via seaport and were then brought to Peshawar via road, said Noman Manzoor, the spokesperson of TransPeshawar, an urban mobility company established by the KP government for operating the BRT.

The current lot of 20 buses comprises 12-metre long buses, said Manzoor. A 12-meter bus has the capacity to accommodate a total of 75 passengers.

A total of 220 buses have been purchased by the TransPeshawar for the project. Out of these, 155 are 12-metre long buses while 65 are 18-metre long buses. The hybrid buses can run on diesel as well as electricity.

“These buses are environment-friendly and will reduce the city’s carbon emission,” said Manzoor, adding that the Peshawar BRT once implemented will reduce the emission of carbon dioxide by 31,000 tonnes.

The buses will provide wi-fi services and have been equipped with AVL (Automatic Vehicle Location) facility – a feature to track the real-time location of the bus.

“TransPeshawar is committed to ensuring inclusion of all people in Peshawar,” said the spokesperson.

A significant feature of BRT bus is UAS – Universal Access System, which is one of the key factors used to evaluate BRT systems. The buses comprise low floors and ramps for wheelchairs for the ease of the people with disabilities.

In mid of last year, a prototype (demo) bus was brought in Peshawar, for testing the local environment, weather conditions and other accessibility features.

“Additional seat belts have been added as per the ISO standards to meet the requirements of the people with disabilities,” Manzoor remarked.