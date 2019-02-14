14 killed after torrential rain hits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least 14 people, including women and children, were killed and 13 others were injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), seven children, three women and four men died in separate in parts of the Malakand and Kohat divisions.

The torrential rain, which started on Monday, also damaged properties, including nine houses, in the districts of the two affected divisions.

Related: Seven killed, 10 injured in roof collapses after rain lashes Punjab

The incidents occurred in the Upper Dir and Shangla districts of Malakand division while in the Kohat division areas in Hangu and Kohat districts were affected by the week-long showers that continued to pour all day.

In Peshawar, roads were flooded as the sanitation system got choked in various parts of the city, including main thoroughfares. The flooded roads caused traffic congestion on Khyber Road, Saddar, GT Road and University Road.

The Metrological Department of KP has predicted more rain and snowfall in the hilly areas in the next 24 hours.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.