125 Pakistani prisoners freed from Saudi jails

Saudi Arabia has released 125 Pakistani prisoners to keep up the promise of the Saudi crown prince.

The arrived in Lahore on Thursday. They were brought in a plane of Saudi Airlines.

They were allowed to go to their respective homes after security checked their documents. The prisoners thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

Majority of the people belong to Peshawar.

On February 18, Prince Mohammed ordered the immediate release of 2,107 Pakistanis incarcerated in Saudi jails. The move came after PM Khan requested the crown prince to release the prisoners.

As many as 1.6 million Pakistani migrant workers have been living in Saudi Arabia, making it the country’s second-largest migrant community.

At least 2,937 Pakistanis are currently jailed in Saudi Arabia, according to an interior ministry report which was submitted in the Lahore High Court on September 14, 2018.