11 injured after gas explosion in Nowshera’s Sheedo

February 24, 2019

Eleven people were injured after a gas leak led to an explosion in Nowshera’s Sheedo neighbourhood.

Someone left the gas on the stove on in a house in the Sheedo neighbourhood, causing an explosion Sunday morning.

Of the 11 people injured, one was a man, four were women and six were children.

Related: You may not have gas, but you definitely shouldn’t burn wood, experts warn Islamabadis

The children are between the ages of three and eight.

They were taken to the district hospital where doctors say they are out of danger.

