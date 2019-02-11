11 dead as cylinder explodes after collision between a passenger van and a pick-up truck

February 6, 2019




Eleven people were killed on Wednesday in a collision between a passenger van and a double cabin pick-up truck in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The passenger van was travelling to Dera Ismail Khan from Peshawar when it collided with a pick-up truck near the Sipena Bandi Village in Karak.

After the collision, the gas cylinder fitted in the van exploded and the vehicle caught on fire. Eight people were also injured in the accident.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Peshawar.

