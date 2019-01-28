Zeeshan, one of the four killed in Sahiwal encounter, was a Daesh facilitator: CTD report

Zeeshan, one of the four people killed in an alleged encounter in Sahiwal, was a facilitator of the Daesh, a CTD reported obtained by SAMAA TV claimed.

Four people, including three members of a family, were killed in an alleged encounter with the CTD on January 19.

Mohammad Khalil, his wife Nabeela and their 13-year daughter Areeba were declared innocent by investigators and a case was lodged against five CTD officers for negligence.

However, investigators maintain that Zeeshan, their neighbor, had been in contact with the terrorists.

The new report by the CTD claims that the investigators found pictures of a policeman on Zeeshan’s cellphone. The policeman was killed by the Daesh.

The report also said that the investigators found audio recordings of Zeeshan’s conversation with the terrorists, adding that the CTD had been following Zeeshan for days before he was killed.