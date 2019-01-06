Zardari’s version was censored from JIT report: Bilawal

Addressing the media in Lahore, Bilawal said the JIT was politically-motivated. He alleged that his father Asif Ali Zardari’s justifications, given in writing and verbally, were censored in the JIT report on purpose.Zardar’s defence version isn’t included in the report, he said, dismissing the JIT formed to probe the multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts case.Attacking the PTI, Bilawal said the government had not worked on any of its deliverables so far. He boasted of PPP’s ‘historic’ achievements in its first 100 days of government.Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s son emphasised that the PTI had nothing to deliver and was using its weakness as an excuse to pressurise the institutions of the country into targeting the party’s political opponents.He said the PTI knows it can only win elections through rigging. “They want to expose their opponents to keep them out of the race.” But Bilawal was confident the PTI could not compete with the PPP in an election."These days, unfortunately, I feel whether it is NAB or any other institution, work is being done under the government’s pressure since the government is not performing on its own," he said.Answering a question about the image of his father Asif Ali Zardari being affected among his supporters in Punjab because of the money laundering case, Bilawal said the country’s leadership has tried its best to assassinate the character of his party and its leaders.He said Zardari was being targeted by the state. “What country in the world puts a person in jail for 11 years without a conviction?” he asked.He laughed off speculations on Zardari’s arrest, saying he’s been hearing that his father will be arrested since he was a child. “It doesn’t scare us. We are visionary politicians.”Taking a jibe at Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed’s comment that Bilawal’s politics was becoming weak, he commented, “If Sheikh Rasheed is commenting on my politics then I don’t know who will run our country’s trains.”He advised the railways minister to focus on his work instead, saying that there is a rise in train accidents and ticket costs and poor people are facing increasing difficulty in travelling by train.