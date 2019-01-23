Zardari and Faryal Talpur’s interim bail extended till Feb 14

A banking court extended on Wednesday the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister till February 14, Thursday.

Zardari and Talpur are being investigated in a money laundering case involving over Rs35 billion funneled through fake bank accounts at three local banks. Also being investigated are Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed, head of the Omni Group. Both are in custody.

Related: Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur’s bail extended till January 7

The court ordered to provide complete medical facilities to Abdul Ghani Majeed. Anwar and Abdul Ghani Majeed’s bail application will be heard on February 6, Wednesday.

The Supreme Court has stopped the banking court from passing any orders. It can only pass orders after the Supreme Court allows it to do so.

On December 29, Anwar Majeed, the head of the Omni Group who has been accused in a wide-reaching money laundering and fake accounts case, filed a petition in the Supreme Court to have the JIT report implicating him in the case rejected. The petition, which has also been filed on behalf of his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, rejects the JIT report and its allegations.

Related: Anwar Majeed asks Supreme Court to reject JIT report because he is ‘entirely innocent’

“The applicants are entirely innocent of each and every one of the (false) allegations made in the JIT report and its executive summary,” says the petition. There is no lawful basis for the JIT request that the allegations be referred to NAB, it adds.