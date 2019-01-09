World Bank, Pakistan sign $100m deal for the production of solar energy in Sindh

January 9, 2019

File photo: AFP

The World Bank will lend Pakistan $100 million to help it increase the production of solar electricity in Sindh, SAMAA TV reported.

An agreement between the World Bank and Pakistan was signed in Islamabad on Wednesday. Under the deal, at least 200,000 people in Sindh will be given solar home system.

Related story: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to sign $15b Gwadar oil refinery deal in Feb

Around $105 million will be spent on the solar energy project and the Sindh government will contribute $5 million.

Initially, the project will generate 50MWs of electricity. The solar panels will be installed on the roofs of the government buildings in Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

The chief justice is all praises for Lahore’s Orange Line Metro project

January 9, 2019 6:56 pm

Pakistan select Rizwan for ODI series against South Africa

January 9, 2019 4:50 pm

Dean Elgar to captain South Africa in dead-rubber third Test

January 9, 2019 2:29 pm

DMC South’s office was illegally built in a park in Karachi and now the KMC wants it gone

January 9, 2019 12:56 pm

Pakistan becomes third worst country for international travel

January 9, 2019 12:46 pm

Assets and accounts of banned outfits seized, Pakistan govt tells FATF in Sydney dialogue

January 9, 2019 12:26 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.