World Bank, Pakistan sign $100m deal for the production of solar energy in Sindh

The World Bank will lend Pakistan $100 million to help it increase the production of solar electricity in Sindh, SAMAA TV reported.

An agreement between the World Bank and Pakistan was signed in Islamabad on Wednesday. Under the deal, at least 200,000 people in Sindh will be given solar home system.

Around $105 million will be spent on the solar energy project and the Sindh government will contribute $5 million.

Initially, the project will generate 50MWs of electricity. The solar panels will be installed on the roofs of the government buildings in Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh.