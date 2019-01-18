Worker dies after being electrocuted while digging a well in Karachi’s Gulberg

He and another worker were digging a well at a hydrant in the area. They had lowered the motor into the well and were electrocuted when it touched the water.One man died while the other was injured.The police said they are checking the documents of the hydrant with the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. The board can tell us whether it was a legal hydrant or not, said the officials.We will take action if the victim's family approaches us, said the police.