Worker dies after being electrocuted while digging a well in Karachi’s Gulberg

January 18, 2019




A man died in Karachi’s Gulberg area Friday afternoon after being electrocuted.

He and another worker were digging a well at a hydrant in the area. They had lowered the motor into the well and were electrocuted when it touched the water.

One man died while the other was injured.

The police said they are checking the documents of the hydrant with the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. The board can tell us whether it was a legal hydrant or not, said the officials.

We will take action if the victim's family approaches us, said the police.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Light rainfall expected in Karachi on Sunday

January 18, 2019 3:14 pm

KMC begins clearing Karachi’s Hill Park of illegal constructions

January 18, 2019 11:47 am

Chinese consulate attack: Karachi court remands five suspects into police custody

January 17, 2019 10:50 pm

3,236 written cybercrime complaints were registered in Sindh in 2018

January 17, 2019 9:52 pm

City of lights or owls? Sindh govt wants Karachi to have night markets

January 17, 2019 8:29 pm

CNG stations across Sindh to remain closed till January 19

January 17, 2019 6:51 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.