Work under way to repair burst sewerage line from Central Jail, Karachi to University Road

January 24, 2019
A sewerage line from Central Jail, Karachi  to University Road burst on Wednesday night, causing a massive traffic jam.

The road has been flooded with sewage and many motorcyclists have fallen into potholes.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani took notice of the incident and directed the authorities to repair the line immediately.

After 16 hours, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board reached the site to repair the pipeline. Heavy machinery and staff have arrived at the scene to take part in the repair work. One track of the road has been blocked due to the repair work.

KWSB Managing Director Khalid Sheikh said that the line will be fixed within a few hours and will be open for traffic after 8pm today (Thursday).
 
 
 

