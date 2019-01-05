Won’t let anyone demolish houses during anti-encroachment drive, says PM’s adviser

The PTI leader said on Saturday that Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar had ordered anti-encroachment operation on his government’s request.However, he clarified that CJP Saqib Nisar had told the authorities not to demolish the houses during the anti-encroachment operation. “I personally spoke with the chief justice over the matter on December 12.”Encroachments on the government's land would be removed as per the order of the Supreme Court, the PM’s advisor said.On December 12, the top court had directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Development Authority and Sindh Building Control Authority to demolish all unauthorized constructions in the city.