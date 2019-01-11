Woman kills her sister-in-law while ‘joking around’ in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town

She said she strangled her while they were joking around. Latifa was arrested by the police an hour after the incident occurred on Thursday.Family members say she often fought with Rubina, her sister-in-law. But Latifa says on the day of the killing, they didn’t fight.We were just joking around and I strangled her, she said. Sometimes she would do that to me and I would retaliate, she added. The woman also said they often verbally abused each other as well.A case has been lodged on behalf of the woman’s husband, Ghulam Hussain, at the Shah Latif Town police station.