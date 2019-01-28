Woman beats 16-year-old domestic worker to death in Lahore for eating from her daughter’s plate: police

Two people – a woman and her daughter – were arrested on Monday in the murder of a 16-year-old domestic worker in Lahore.

According to the police, the women killed the minor domestic worker – Uzma — on January 18 in Iqbal Town and dumped her body in a nearby drain.

The woman got angry at the young woman when she ate a bite of food from her daughter’s plate. In her anger, she hit Uzma on the head with a steel dish multiple times and killed her.

According to Abdul Ghafoor, the Iqbal Town DSP, the mother and daughter then threw Uzma’s body into a drain and accused her of theft. They called her family to the police station to complain about the ‘theft’.

Related: University student, 12-year-old domestic worker murdered in Lahore’s Nawankot

Her body was found a day later.

Investigations SP Shazia Sarwar said that the women murdered Uzma and then had her father called to the police station for questioning. Uzma’s family told the police that the women would beat her up often.

After completing the investigation, the police have sent the two to jail. The challan in the case will be presented before the court soon