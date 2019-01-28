With a 99pc success rate, anti-polio campaign highlights the dedication of Pakistan’s health workers

The National Polio Programme launched countrywide polio immunisation drive last week to vaccinate about 39 million children under the age of five.A video of a polio campaigner struggling to make his way through three feet of snow went viral, showing the indomitable will of health workers to rid the country of the disease.“We have been getting 95% results in our campaigns for a long time. The only problem is the 5% of children that are missed,” the Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Atta told SAMAA TV on Monday.“If we respect the anti-polio teams and welcome them into our homes, I think we will be able to put an end to this disease this year.”As many as 360,000 campaigners took part in the year’s first immunisation drive. Over 10,000 children were vaccinated in Islamabad alone.The vaccination campaigns will continue for two more days in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkwa and Azad Kashmir.Polio workers completed the drive in Karachi's Korangi on Monday after it had been suspended due to the the by-election on January 27.