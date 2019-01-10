Who will be placed on the ECL? Federal cabinet to make the decision

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting today (Thursday). During the meeting, a 26-point agenda will be discussed.

The cabinet is expected to mull whether the 172 people named in fake accounts case should remain on the Exit Control List or not.

On January 2, the cabinet decided to not to take their names off the list just yet. The Supreme Court had questioned how the government had placed the names of these people on the no-fly list without its approval. The cabinet decided that it would decide on a case-by-case basis whether to take people’s names off the list.

The related agencies were directed to submit their recommendations to the interior ministry, after which it will be submitted to a review committee. The committee’s report will be presented to the cabinet on Thursday.

“We took the step because of the precedent which has been set. The government helped a person being investigated escape from the country. Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gave his plane to Ishaq Dar [former finance minister] and helped him escape,” said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The cabinet will also give the approval for the removal of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Murad Ali Shah’s named from the no-fly list.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to approve the extension of military courts too.