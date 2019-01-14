‘White elephants’ causing $15b losses to the national exchequer

Utility Stores Corporation Board of Directors Chairperson Zulqarnain Ali Khan has disclosed that the Public Sector Enterprises are causing $15 billion losses to the national exchequer.

Around 134 to 140 state-run institutions are wasting public money, including the PIA, Pakistan Post and Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan, Khan said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.

“PIA’s losses reached to Rs380 billion, Pakistan Post Office’s to Rs40 billion while Utility Stores Corporation is causing a loss of Rs8 billion annually,” he said.

When asked about his performance as the head of the USC board of directors, he said that complex rules and regulations are the main hurdle in improving the system in Pakistan.

“I have no magic stick but I have to have the right people on board for better delivery,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking a keen interest in restructuring of the USC.

PM Khan wants a special scheme for orphans, widows and disabled persons, he said.

The USC board of directors chairperson said Rs8 to Rs10 billion was needed to restructure the corporation and pay the previous dues of its suppliers.

To a question about his dual nationality, Khan commented that there are 22,380 government officials enjoying dual nationality. Among them are senior bureaucrats, judges and army and police officials. He said having dual nationality is not a crime and it is his private affair.

He said he can provide a list of dual nationals. “You should ask the Supreme Court to take action against them, but the question is who will run the country then?”

He disclosed that a number of government officers are on leaves and living in England and Canada to get nationalities but at the same time they are serving the country.

“Dual nationality is my private affair. Let me make it clear that it has nothing to do with my job,” Khan said.