While in jail, Nawaz Sharif thinks about his late wife Kulsoom Nawaz every day

Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister, is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. He told his family and party leaders who visited him on Thursday that while in jail he thinks about his late wife Kulsoom Nawaz the most.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz arrived at the jail to the sound of cheering PML-N workers, who also showered her car with rose petals. Other senior PML-N leaders to visit Nawaz in jail were Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mushahidullah Khan and Rana Sanaullah, among others.

They say the government is trying to protect its own corrupt people by leveling allegations of corruption against the opposition.

Surprisingly, PPP leader Makhdom Ahmed Mehmood also met Nawaz. Mehmood previously served as the governor of Punjab for a short stint during the PPP’s tenure.

During his visit with his party leaders, Nawaz complained that he isn’t getting proper facilities. He asked about the political situation of the country and was briefed about loadshedding and the economic situation.

I don’t even have a TV, he said. The former premier said he is given a single newspaper, which he reads all day.

When party leaders said he doesn’t look well, he replied that he was fine.