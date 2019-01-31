Where there’s a will, there’s a way: PML-N leaders ride motorcycles, rickshaws to get to Nawaz Sharif

Some leaders hopped in rickshaws while others walked but all of them made sure they made their way to the jail to meet the former premier for the allowed 15 minutes.Javed Hashmi caught a ride on a motorcycle and made his way to the jail, while former federal information minister hopped in a rickshaw for the journey.Others walked for 10 minutes to get to the jail.A lot of PML-N leaders and supporters turned up at the jail Thursday morning, causing jail officials to stop all cars around a kilometre from the jail.Among other leaders who arrived at the jail to meet Nawaz were former president Mamnoon Hussain, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former defence minister Khawaja Asif and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq.Talal Chaudhry, another PML-N leader, blamed the Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government for making them walk to the jail. But MPA Hina Pervez Butt didn’t mind the walk. She said the weather was nice so walking for a while was no hardship.Speaking to the media, former president Hussain asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to do something for the poor. I did a lot during my time as president but I didn’t want any fame, he said.